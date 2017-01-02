Beloved Smash-Hit Musical ‘Rock Of Ages’ Takes Final Bow at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

On Jan. 1, the Las Vegas company of the smash-hit musical ROCK OF AGES took its final bow at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino after a rockin’ four-year run on The Strip. Las Vegas’ most beloved big-haired musical belted out the power ballads and rock anthems of the ‘80s for the final time as they were joined onstage by the production’s director Kristin Hanggi and choreographer Kelly Devine, and former Las Vegas Company members Mark Shunock, Becca Kotte, Allie Meixner, Tiffany Engen and Brooke Engen during the show’s finale.

At the conclusion of the performance, the cast joined together for a final speech led by cast member Paul Johnson (“Drew”) before departing the stage. “Everyone we just want to thank you so much for four fantastic years of ROCK OF AGES in Las Vegas,” said Johnson. “All of us love all of you.”

The final show included performances by original Las Vegas Company members Troy Burgess (“Dennis Dupree”), Robert Torti (“Hertz”), Amanda Miller (“Waitress No. 1,” “Sherrie”), Celina Nightengale (Onstage Swing), Brandon Nix (Onstage Swing), and Arsenal band members Chris Cicchino, Alan Childs, Andy Gerold, Dan Grennesand David Richardson.

The production opened at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in January of 2016 after a three-year run at The Venetian during which it garnered both audience and critical acclaim. Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, ROCK OF AGES tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in L.A. to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. ROCK OF AGES takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! A hilarious, feel-good love story celebrating the great rock songs of the ‘80s including such sing-out-loud songs as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and more.