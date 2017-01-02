Las Vegas Residents Enjoy the 5th Annual Commitment Day Festival at Life Time Athletic Green Valley

Hundreds of Las Vegas residents kicked off 2017 at Life Time Athletic Green Valley, located at 121 Carnegie St. in Henderson, for its 5th annual Commitment Day Festival on New Year’s Day yesterday morning.

Runners of all ages and abilities, including families and their pets, marked their commitment to a healthy new year by participating in Life Time’s 5K Fun Run and Walk. The stroller- and pet-friendly run looped around the Life Time Athletic facility, with runners crossing the finish line at the club’s resort-style outdoor pool deck.

Following the 5K, runners enjoyed a gourmet brunch spread on the pool deck, featuring a customizable bagel bar with multiple cream cheese selections, lox and salmon; potatoes and chorizo; a quiche station; and hot chocolate.

Both Life Time Athletic clubs in Summerlin and Green Valley remained open to members and nonmembers alike from Friday, Dec. 30 through today, providing guests the opportunity to try out exclusive Life Time classes and experience the club’s luxe offerings.

Life Time is a privately held, comprehensive health and lifestyle company that offers a personalized and scientific approach to long-term health and wellness. Additional information is available at www.lifetimefitness.com.

PHOTO CREDIT Gene Boothe