The Lanfranchi Center Proudly Supports the American Cancer Society

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi’s private practice, The Lanfranchi Center, collects new wigs, scarves and hats for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers on behalf of the Cancer Resource Center serving Las Vegas and Henderson.

Dr. Lanfranchi plans to continue the support throughout the year. According to Dr. Lanfranchi, “being able to be an additional resource to support people in need through this great organization is what it’s all about. We have a high volume of female clients who can relate to wanting to be the best version of themselves so we are hopeful this small yet significant role we play makes a powerful impact on those who need a little TLC.”

Dr. Lanfranchi and his TLC team will serve as an additional drop off center for the Cancer Resource Center as another convenient location for those who would like to contribute 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday to Friday at The Lanfranchi Center, located at 8985 S. Eastern Ave.

In addition, Dr. Lanfranchi will announce his participation in the Look Good, Feel Better program by hosting sessions at The Lanfranchi Center with dates/times to be announced. The Look Good, Feel Better program is a community-based, free program that helps teach female cancer patients beauty tips to look better and feel good about how they look during chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Volunteer beauty professionals lead small groups of patients through a practical, hands-on two-hour workshop in a comfortable setting where women can learn about makeup, skin care, nail care and ways to deal with hair loss such as with wigs, turbans, and scarves.

The American Cancer Society is a volunteer-based health service organization dedicated to eliminating cancer. Support services include Cancer Information Line 800-ACS-2345, loan closet, gift closet, support groups, Look Good Feel Better program, Road to Recovery transportation assistance and Reach to Recovery for breast cancer patients. The Southern Nevada ACS offers gift closet and resource centers in Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Pahrump. Call 702- 891-9009 to make an appointment at any of the locations.

The Look Good, Feel Better program is for patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments to participate. Skincare and makeup classes are available throughout the month currently at these locations: The Caring Place; Comprehensive Cancer Centers at Twain, South Hills, Northwest, and Siena; The Breast Center at Sunrise; and 21st Century Oncology Tenaya. Pre-registration is required and call 702-891-9009.

Dr. Lanfranchi is both formally trained and Board Certified in Facial Plastic Surgery and The Lanfranchi Center is the only local Center of its kind, exclusively dedicated to rejuvenating the face and neck. For more information, call 702-929-3880. Follow on Twitter @DrLanfranchiTLC, on Facebook at TheLanfranchiCenter, and on the web at www.TheLanfranchiCenter.com.