At 1 OAK Nightclub inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino, PartyNextDoor adn Lil Jon party

At 1 OAK Nightclub inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino, PartyNextDoor kicked off New Year’s weekend on Friday, Dec. 30. The artist hosted an epic celebration in preparation for the New Year where drinks were flowing as guests enjoyed a night out in true Vegas fashion alongside the “Come and See Me” singer. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Clubgoers popped bottles with Lil Jon as the “Get Low” artist wowed the crowd with a guest DJ set. The confetti-filled night continued with the artist leading the countdown to midnight as guests welcomed the New Year with champagne showers.

Photo credit Tony Tran