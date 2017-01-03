DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa and T-Pain Under the Dome at Marquee

Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas celebrated the first day of 2017 with a pool party Under the Dome. Dash Berlin manned the decks during the day at Dayclub Dome while DJ Khaled kept the party going into the evening with the Dome’s first ever nighttime pool party. As party goers splashed in the pool, the “We the Best” artist took to the stage to perform a set of his top hits. Stepping out of their VIP cabanas, Wiz Khalifa and T-Pain joined Khaled on stage, treating guests to a surprise performance. The Snapchat guru then took the DJ booth, pumping out the hits into the wee hours of the morning.

Before heading to the pool party, Wiz Khalifa fueled up with dinner at TAO restaurant in The Venetian with his entourage. They enjoyed the satay of seabass, short ribs, shrimp tempura and more.

Photo credit: Al Powers