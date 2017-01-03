Five Star Economy handles digital ‘word-of-mouth’ for clients and businesses

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

Five Star Economy LLC, a Nevada startup, was created understanding a very important factor in the success or failure of a business or professional endeavor. Recommendations, or “word-of-mouth” has always been an effective tool. In a digital age, with sites such as Trip Advisor and Yelp offering reviews, one or more negative comments can ruin its reputation while five-star reviews can create success.

Brian Williams, president of the company, has over 24 years of digital marketing experience, having built a multimillion-dollar e-commerce company and served as digital marketing strategist to dozens of domestic companies.

Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so client businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. The company’s proprietary software and personalized service automate reputation marketing for attorneys, doctors, dentists, air conditioning repair companies, plumbers, real estate agents, private schools, restaurants, insurance agents and more.

“I entered the digital market when it was forming. Back in 1994, I had been reading about the information superhighway and researched it,” he explained. He was hired as the first full-time employee focused on digital marketing for Toyota Corporation.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, in 2009 he launched his first digital agency with a focus on smaller to mid-size companies. Williams saw the shift about three years ago on the emphasis on customer reviews.

“I was having lunch with a client with a law practice. He told me how he needed to begin to read reviews written about him. It was then I created the term, ‘Five Star Economy.’ We are entering an economic phase where consumers will not consider any business or company not rated by others at or close to a five star rating. This will become even more important to the generation growing up in the digital age.”

Working with this client, the traditional ways of generating good reviews was not effective. In fact, the practice was considered unrated. Williams suggested reaching out to clients with a positive experience to leave a review. Using this strategy, Williams was able to get reviews on Google and Yelp. Combining this with an ad campaign, the number of consultations increased by five per day.

Ninety-two percent of Americans use online ratings when considering which new vendors to hire or services to buy for their homes or businesses, independent research company Bright Local reports. Multibillion-dollar consumer brands such as Google and the Apple iPhone have put third-party online reviews at the top of all online inquiries.

Five Star Economy’s turnkey system helps businesses build, protect and protect five-star reputations through review outlets including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Tripadvisor, Home Advisor, Angie’s List, AVVO, Health Grades, Zillow, BBB, YP.com and Yahoo.

“However, anyone can leave a review, whether a client, competitor or disgruntled employee. It can be negative,” he explained. If a negative review is posted and is not a legitimate problem or situation, Williams advises not to get on the defensive and take it personally. He recommends responding to find out if there is a way to resolve the problem. “Remember, you are responding to everyone reading the review, not just the person who left the review.” If the public can read that the business is transparent and approachable and will admit to mistakes, they are more likely to see this as a positive.

Satisfied customers may not feel compelled to leave positive online reviews and unsatisfied customers can be quick to post negative ones. Five Star Economy offers effective, legally compliant processes to attract positive reviews. It is also a marketing partner that, along with reputation management, assists with videos, email marketing, social media marketing and marketing funnel campaigns.

Five Star Economy is a member of the Las Vegas Metro and Henderson chambers of commerce. For more information, visit www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737