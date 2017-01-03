Gardner Company Vice President Named Chairman for Nevada State College Foundation Board

The Gardner Company announced that Dan Stewart, vice president of development in Southern Nevada, has been selected to serve as the board chairman of the Nevada State College Foundation.

“We are pleased to have Dan Stewart named chairman of the Nevada State College Foundation Board,” said Bart Patterson, president of Nevada State College. “Dan was instrumental in starting the college and brings with him decades of business knowledge and a loyalty to the community and students that is essential to the foundation’s growth.”

The Nevada State College Foundation was established in 2001 to encourage and promote the growth and improvement of Nevada State College, and to receive and administer private gifts provided to the institution.