Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Drake brings the party

Down The Strip at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, GRAMMY Award-winner Steve Aoki kicked off the weekend on Thursday, Dec. 29, with an unforgettable night of confetti and cocktails. On Friday, Dec. 30, Tiësto continued the festivities at the nightspot while he spun his hit songs and celebrated the holiday weekend. Also celebrating at the nightlife mecca was newly named UFC bantamweight champion fighter Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. Following his exciting win over opponent Dominick Cruz, Garbrandt made his way inside Hakkasan’s Ling Ling Club where he was spotted enjoying a night out with his friends.On Saturday, Dec. 31, Drake pumped up the crowd with his hit songs including, “Energy,” and took song requests from excited clubgoers. The artist was accompanied by his rumored love interest, Jennifer Lopez, who was by his side throughout the night. Also spotted ringing in the New Year was rapper Young Thug, television personality Brody Jenner, and NBA player James Harden. Welcoming 2017, Mark Eteson took to the DJ booth on Sunday, Jan. 1 to round off the celebratory weekend.

Photo Credit Joe Janet