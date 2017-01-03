Henderson’s Favorite Breakfast Spot Kitchen Table Plans to Open New Location in Spring 2017

Chef Javier Chavez Announces Kitchen Table Squared Opening this Spring at The Gramercy with Highly-Anticipated Dinner Service

The Southwest finally gets its own Kitchen Table. Kitchen Table Squared however, will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner to the delight of many. Chef Javier Chavez will bring his renowned specialty breakfast and brunch items from Kitchen Table in Henderson to The Gramercy to the luxurious 20-acre urban village of residences and retailers located in the southwest of Las Vegas. Kitchen Table Squared, a Kitchen Table spin-off, will be conveniently located on Russell just west of the I-215 Beltway. The restaurant is 15 minutes from downtown Las Vegas, Summerlin and other surrounding areas.

Kitchen Table Squared will have all the signature specialty breakfast and brunch items of Kitchen Table in Henderson, with the addition of delectable menu items at dinner that reflects Kitchen Table’s undeniable flare of European and Latin American flavors. Picture elements of culinary engagement that includes a raw bar to add dimension. But of course, highly-regarded breakfast and brunch offerings from the original Kitchen Table will remain but added will be baristas serving Kitchen Table branded coffee roasted and grinded on site daily. Roasted Rack of Lamb will be one of the new signature dinner entrees.

Chef Chavez said, “We had such a phenomenal 2016! The growth has taken us by storm. I thank my staff and my loyal customers for our success. Launching another restaurant has always been the plan but to do so this quickly is a dream come true. The Gramercy is a great location allowing us to serve Las Vegas neighborhoods that have had limited options for so long such as Spanish Trails, Nevada Trails & Rhodes Ranch. We are also excited to be part of the culinary portfolio with established eateries such as DW Bistro and Pinches Tacos currently at The Gramercy.”

Chef Javier is a single father and was raised in El Paso, Texas where his passion for cooking was undeniable. He studied Culinary Arts at the Art Institute in San Antonio and worked at the Marriott River Center on the Riverwalk in San Antonio. He decided to relocate to Paris, France to broaden his skills and attended one of the most prominent cooking institutions, Le Cordon Bleu. There, he learned and honed his techniques in both cooking and baking. Afterwards, he relocated to Las Vegas where his brother was also a chef at the time at a popular steakhouse in Las Vegas. Chef Javier quickly advanced and began his career in Las Vegas with Chef Alex

Stratta’s Renoir at the Mirage, before accepting a position at Wolfgang Puck’s Postrio at the Venetian before he landed an Executive Chef Position at Tremezzo at the young age of 25. His next opportunity led him to the famed Vic and Anthony’s at the Golden Nugget. These positions led to roles that continued expanding his knowledge into other cuisines such as Mi Casa at The Silverton, Mercadito at Red Rock Resort & Hotel and Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq before launching his own original concept as Executive Chef |Owner at Kitchen Table in Henderson, December 2015.

Nestled in the heart of Henderson, Kitchen Table on Horizon Ridge & Valle Verde is a revival concept that redefines breakfast and lunch into a Social Eatery with a convivial dining experience allowing you to indulge in your favorite comfort food. Welcoming patrons whose own kitchen tables might be local or elsewhere in the world, our chefs transform traditional American breakfast and lunch with ethnic styles ranging from Europe to Mexico. With an open kitchen concept, chefs work their magic on dishing up simply classic dishes into crafted witty renditions with food from the heart with the soul of the kitchen.

For more information, visit www.kitchentablelv.com or follow at www.facebook.com/Kitchen-Table-Squared and Twitter @KithentableSquared. Hours of operations will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.