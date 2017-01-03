JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino pulls out all the stops for inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend celebration

JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino pulled out all the stops for its inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend celebration. Starting Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 DJ Irie kicked the weekend into high gear as partygoers flocked to Vegas’ newest nightlife destination for the unforgettable affair. On New Year’s Eve, JEWEL resident DJ Steve Aoki appeared right as the clock struck 12 to wish the sold-out crowd a happy New Year as partygoers exploded with exhilaration and confetti blasted into the air. As 2016 came to a close, clubgoers welcomed 2017 at the luxuriously intimate nightspot in a night filled with Aoki’s chart-topping hits, champagne showers, and plenty of reasons to celebrate.

DJ Irie Photo Credit Tony Tran

Steve Aoki Photo Credit Mike Kirschbaum