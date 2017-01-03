Lionel Richie Celebrates Selling Over $10 Million in Ticket Revenue during Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

From left: Gavin Whiteley, Director of Entertainment Marketing for Caesars Entertainment; Edward “Tex” Dike, General Manager of The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Jason Gastwirth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment; Lionel Richie and his manager, Bruce Eskowitz; Amanda Moore, Marketing Director for Live Nation Las Vegas and Kurt Melien, President of Live Nation Las Vegas.
Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Friday evening, prior to his final performance in 2016 of “Lionel Richie – All the Hits” inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Lionel Richie was presented with a plaque by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment commemorating the huge success of his headlining Las Vegas residency. The multi-platinum-selling artist, four-time Grammy Award winner and music icon launched the residency on April 27, 2016 and performed 23 shows throughout the year, selling over 85,000 tickets, totaling more than $10 million in ticket revenue.

 

