Lionel Richie Celebrates Selling Over $10 Million in Ticket Revenue during Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Friday evening, prior to his final performance in 2016 of “Lionel Richie – All the Hits” inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Lionel Richie was presented with a plaque by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment commemorating the huge success of his headlining Las Vegas residency. The multi-platinum-selling artist, four-time Grammy Award winner and music icon launched the residency on April 27, 2016 and performed 23 shows throughout the year, selling over 85,000 tickets, totaling more than $10 million in ticket revenue.