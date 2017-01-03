Professional Boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez dines at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas

In town to celebrate the New Year, professional boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez dined at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 1. Accompanied by a friend, Álvarez sat in the garden lounge where they enjoyed popular menu items such as the chorizo, Italian and andouille sausage flatbread; American Wagyu skirt steak; beef filet crostini with blue cheese and truffle cream; bacon and egg fettuccine and Moroccan chicken skewers. Álvarez drank a Diet Coke and Bud Light during his meal.

The Morton Group, owned by famed restaurateurs Michael and Jenna Morton, introduced La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in 2010 to bring the exploration of wine and flavorful cuisine together in an intimate atmosphere. La Cave has been recognized as "one of the things Vegas needs more of" by Haute Living Magazine and has received the "Wine Spectator Award of Excellence" in 2014 for its extensive wine list. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant serves American cuisine fused with global flavors in small-plate portions created by Morton Group's corporate executive chef, Billy DeMarco.