RAE SREMMURD KICKS OFF 2017 WITH CELEBRITY PACKED PERFORMANCE AT DRAI’S NIGHTCLUB AT THE CROMWELL

On Jan. 1, powerhouse hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd kicked off the New Year with an unrivaled performance at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The stunning rooftop nightclub was jam-packed with some of the hottest names in hip-hop seen partaking in the late-night festivities from luxurious VIP booths throughout the venue. Young Thug, who appeared onstage alongside Kendrick Lamar on New Year’s Eve at Drai’s, returned to join Rae onstage for a special performance of their collaboration “Throw Sum Mo.” Additional sightings included a return visit by Keyshia Cole, who also attended Drai’s on New Year’s Eve, rappers French Montana,O.T. Genasis, Chanel West Coast and Too Short, producers Mike Will Made It and Lil Jon, CashXO and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

The “Black Beatles” artists kept the celebrations going all night long, receiving thunderous cheers as they performed a full set of chart-topping hits, including “No Flex Zone,” “Look Alive” and “Start A Party.”

Rae Sremmurd’s performance served as the finale to the epic New Year’s Weekend lineup, which included exclusive Drai’s LIVE resident G-Eazy, and debut performances by visionary rapper Kid Cudi and GRAMMY Award-winning musician Kendrick Lamar. For upcoming performances and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Radis Sammerthai /Tony Tran Photography