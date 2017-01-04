Blind Center of Nevada Receives $3 Million Grant to Help Fund New Facility

Engelstad Family Foundation grant is part of nonprofit’s capital campaign

Blind Center of Nevada has been awarded a $3 million grant from the Engelstad Family Foundation to help construct a new state-of-the-art facility as part of its Visions of Greatness capital campaign.

The 36,000-square-foot facility will allow the Blind Center of Nevada to offer additional employment opportunities as well as expanded essential services, including mobility training, braille classes and a full suite of recreational and fitness options. Established in 1955, Blind Center of Nevada is the state’s only full-service center for the blind and visually impaired, serving as a vehicle for members to achieve self-sufficiency in a caring and collaborative atmosphere.

The new facility will allow the Blind Center of Nevada to enhance its refurbishing and recycling business and create spaces to house new programs, including a culinary arts program for people who have lost their sight.

“The Blind Center of Nevada thanks the Engelstad Family Foundation for their generosity and commitment to the advancement of Southern Nevada’s blind and visually impaired community,” said Cory Nelson, President of the Blind Center of Nevada. “It is the home away from home for hundreds of men and women, a place where lifelong friendships are formed. We look forward to breaking ground on a new facility, ensuring generations of blind and visually impaired individuals will have access to much-needed services.”

Groundbreaking for the new facility – located at the existing campus at 1001 N. Bruce St. – is scheduled for the spring. It is projected to open in November.

To get involved in the Visions of Greatness capital campaign or to schedule a tour, call Todd Imholte at 702-755-0444 or visit www.blindcenter.org.