Bruno Mars hosts extravagant New Year’s Eve bash at The Bank Nightclub inside Bellagio

Adding to the excitement, on Friday, Dec. 30 at The Bank Nightclub inside Bellagio, DJ Que started the weekend off with a with cocktails and champagne filled night along with a special DJ set. On Saturday, Dec. 31, GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars hosted an extravagant New Year’s Eve bash and rang in 2017. ​Clubgoers went wild when the artist performed his hit song, “Locked out of Heaven” before leading the countdown into the New Year. Rounding out the holiday weekend, DJ Karma took to the DJ booth on Sunday, Jan. 1 for an unforgettable night of heart-pumping beats and drinks.

Photo Credit Marcos Arguello