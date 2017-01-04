Chef Carla Pellegrino celebrates National Spaghetti Day on Jan. 4

Chef Carla Pellegrino at BRATALIAN Restaurant demonstrates her way of celebrating National Spaghetti Day on Jan. 4.

BRATALIAN Restaurant is renown and award-winning Chef Carla Pellegrino’s concept of an authentic Italian Neapolitan Cantina (casual homemade Italian dining room) creating an atmosphere that draws people from all over the country to experience exceptional regional Italian cooking in Southern Nevada.

National Spaghetti Day on January 4 recognizes that long thing cylindrical pasta of Italian and Sicilian origin. This pasta has been a worldwide favorite for ages and loved by millions.

There are a variety of different pasta dishes that are based on spaghetti from spaghetti ala Carbonara or garlic and oil to spaghetti with tomato sauce, meat sauce, bolognese, Alfredo sauce, clam sauce or other sauces. Spaghetti dishes are traditionally served topped with grated hard cheeses such as Pecorino Romano, Parmesan and Grana Padano. The word spaghetti is plural for the Italian word spaghetto, which is a diminutive of spago, meaning “thin string” or “twine.”

Sung to the tune of “On Top of Old Smoky”, the fun children’s song, “On Top of Spaghetti” was written and originally sung by folk singer Tom Glazer with the Do-Re-Mi Children’s Chorus in 1963

