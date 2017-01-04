Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins and Warren G Rang in the New Year at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino

Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins and Warren G kicked off 2017 for an ultimate New Year’s Eve bash at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino. Guests packed the dance floor and celebrated with festive hats and noisemakers.

The party began with a mix of sounds from DJ Encore and a live performance from a set of drummers. Warren G launched the New Year’s celebration with west coast favorites including “Regulate.” The legendary rapper took a moment to recognize the late rap sensation Nate Dogg and kept the party going up until the countdown. Guests toasted to the New Year while balloons and confetti rained from the ceiling.

Ginuwine turned it up a notch with his rendition of “Same Ol’ G,” “In Those Jeans” and “Pony.” Guests were brought to their feet when Ginuwine interacted with the crowd, giving fans an opportunity to sing along into the microphone.

Ying Yang Twins kept the party going after midnight with a lively performance that included chart topping hits such as “Shake” and “Get Low” bringing upbeat sounds to the dance floor and into 2017. To end the night guests were surprised with a visit from Layzie Bone of the famed rap group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Ginuwine skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with the release of his iconic single, “Pony.” Among other top hits are “So Anxious,” “Same Ol’ G,” and “Differences.” The sensual crooner has collaborated with other industry-leading artists including Nas, Missy Elliot, R Kelly, Snoop Dogg, and Method Man.

Dirty South hip hop duo Ying Yang Twins topped charts in 2000 with the release of the popular single “Whistle While You Twurk.” Fan favorites include, “Wait (The Whisper Song), and are especially known for the hit single, “Shake.” They released their debut album, “Thug Walkin’ “in 2000.

Warren G became a Southern California rap icon with the release of his debut album, “Regulate…G Funk Era” and its eponymous lead single, “Regulate.” The song was included on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop and on Pitchfork Media’s Top 200 Tracks of the ’90s.

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery