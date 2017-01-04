OMNIA resident Kaskade’s debut at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace

At OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, the weekend kicked off Dec. 30 with newly announced OMNIA resident Kaskade’s debut at the Vegas nightlife mecca. The dance music icon made his way to the hot spot via Maverick Helicopter, making his grand entrance, and soaring high above the Las Vegas Strip. Around 1:30 a.m., the music faded, the lights dimmed, and the famed music producer commanded the attention of the packed room as he began his first set of his residency at the nightspot. World-renowned DJ and music producer, Calvin Harris, continued the festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31. Shortly before the GRAMMY Award-winning artist arrived, partygoers erupted with excitement as the sold-out nightspot counted down to midnight and toasted to the New Year. Also spotted at the nightlife destination were Backstreet Boys group members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough as they joined Harris in the DJ booth after their special live performance at Caesars Palace.

On Jan. 3, American entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban was spotted at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. In town for CES, the “Shark Tank” star arrived to the nightspot around 1 a.m. with a small group of friends. Cuban looked handsome and relaxed as he sipped on cocktails and mingled with his friends at a VIP table inside the Main Club before leaving around 4:00 a.m.

Also spotted at the nightlife destination, Entourage star Adrian Grenier was seen enjoying a night out in Vegas with friends. Arriving around midnight and there to celebrate a friend’s 40th birthday, the actor was seen in high spirits all night long as he sipped on cocktails and enjoyed time with friends.

Kaskade Residency Debut Photo Credit Aaron Garcia

Calvin Harris Photo Credit Aaron Garcia