Origin India to Offer Unconventional Culinary Options at CES Convention

Origin India owner, Raja Majid, raises the stakes at this year’s CES by providing exclusively the most diverse cuisines catering to the diverse palate of CES attendees to include Indian and Middle Eastern with Halal or Kosher options during CES 2017.

Origin India’s menus are completely diverse offering some of the best multi-regional cuisine India has to offer and has now expanded to include Middle Eastern Specialties including both Halal and Kosher preparations for CES attendees and exhibitors. Origin India will be open during convention hours and will feature its new brand, The MATZ Ball, of Kosher deli selections. This year’s CES is bigger with over with 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space. Las Vegas is expecting between 165,000 and 175,000 people planning on attending Jan. 5-8.

Majid said, “Origin India has been proudly serving CES for multiple years with great success. This year’s expansion to include Middle Eastern cuisine is something we had hoped that would be possible. We knew it would elevate the experience supported by the convention guests feedback over the years. None of this possible without the vision of Centerplate in creating a culinary experience for one of Las Vegas’s most important shows of the year. We are delighted to be working closely together to support their culinary offering and programming as they lead this convention as the new food service provider for the next 7 1⁄2 years.”