Origin India to Offer Unconventional Culinary Options at CES Convention
Origin India owner, Raja Majid, raises the stakes at this year’s CES by providing exclusively the most diverse cuisines catering to the diverse palate of CES attendees to include Indian and Middle Eastern with Halal or Kosher options during CES 2017.
Origin India’s menus are completely diverse offering some of the best multi-regional cuisine India has to offer and has now expanded to include Middle Eastern Specialties including both Halal and Kosher preparations for CES attendees and exhibitors. Origin India will be open during convention hours and will feature its new brand, The MATZ Ball, of Kosher deli selections. This year’s CES is bigger with over with 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space. Las Vegas is expecting between 165,000 and 175,000 people planning on attending Jan. 5-8.
Majid said, “Origin India has been proudly serving CES for multiple years with great success. This year’s expansion to include Middle Eastern cuisine is something we had hoped that would be possible. We knew it would elevate the experience supported by the convention guests feedback over the years. None of this possible without the vision of Centerplate in creating a culinary experience for one of Las Vegas’s most important shows of the year. We are delighted to be working closely together to support their culinary offering and programming as they lead this convention as the new food service provider for the next 7 1⁄2 years.”
Executive Chef Vinod Ahuja’s menu has been known to feature innovative takes on classic Indian cuisine, presented with a modern and refined flair which is why Origin India has remained on top for the most renowned Indian fare in the city after celebrating 10 years.
Some of the specialties offered at this year’s CES are: Fish Begum Behar (Swai dipped in a lemon flavored rice and flour served with mint and tamarind chutney), Vegetable Samosas (Seasoned potatoes and peas stuffed in a triangular pastry fried and served with mint and tamarind chutneys), Bombay Bhellpuri (Puffed rice, Indian savories, onions, tomatoes and a tangy tamarind sauce), Pani Puri (Crispy puffed puris stuffed with potatoes, black gram beans with a tangy spicy tamarind based sauce and filled with spicy water), Murgh Chilli Milli Kebab (Chicken tikka marinated in Indian and east Asian herbs and spices), Lamb Pakhtooni Kebab (Ground shoulder of lamb mixed with red onions and spices) and Lahori Goat Korma (Goat braised in a spicy ginger-garlic sauce and finished with fried onions and yogurt).
Origin India is located in the South Hall and Central Hall during convention hours. Kosher options, The MATZ Ball, will be available in the Central Hall. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Origin India Restaurant and Bar, located at 4480 Paradise Road, is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and features a weekday Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with everything priced under $6 and guests can enjoy innovative signature cocktail menu. For more information, call 702.73.INDIA [4-6342] or visit www.originindia.com.