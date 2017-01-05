Michael Feder Appointed to American Red Cross of Southern Nevada’s Board of Directors

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Michael N. Feder, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has been appointed to the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

“The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada helps care for people in southern Nevada every single day,” said Feder. “I am proud to serve on the board of directors and help support the organization’s important mission.”

Feder is a business litigator at Dickinson Wright. He has extensive experience representing and counseling clients in commercial and business litigation matters involving, among others, banking, contracts, copyright infringement, corporate law, employment law, entertainment and sports law, franchise law, fraud, gaming, patent infringement, real estate, RICO, trademark infringement, securities law, shareholder and partnership disputes, and unfair competition.

Feder also serves on the board of trustees of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce. He previously served on the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, on the advisory board of the Academy of Finance for Clark High School and on the board of directors and executive committee for the I Have a Dream Foundation of Southern Nevada, now known as the Core Academy.