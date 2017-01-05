USFantasy Sports AFC/NFC Wagering + Alternative Point Spread and Total Parlay Props added for Wildcard Week and College Football Championship

Football fever is running high as this weekend the NFL playoffs get underway and college football gets ready to crown its national champion. USFantasy Sports has expanded its wagering opportunities to ramp up that excitement even higher.

USFantasy Sports (USF) is the only fantasy sports platform that allows players to wager on the remaining AFC and NFC teams to finish first (win), first or second (place), or first and second in that exact order (exacta). Uniquely, players can also make a $2 daily double bet, or two-team parlay, on what two teams they believe will win the AFC and NFC championships and go on to compete in the professional football championship on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Wildcard Weekend gets underway Saturday, Jan. 7 and USF has a variety of wagers available including individual and team prop bets. Wagering will also allow players unique options such as win, place and show bets, exacta and trifecta betting and a daily double. In a USF exclusive, an alternative point spread/point total parlay will be offered.

A complete list of all Wildcard Week wagers and betting deadlines can be found here.

In addition, College Football Championship wagering is now open for the game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers and closes Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. PT. USF players can bet on the margin of victory in prop one and the alternative point spread and total parlay in props two through six.

