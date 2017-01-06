Altec Lansing holds exclusive CES 2017 Party with Nick Jonas and other celebrities

In celebration of Altec Lansing’s first celebrity partnership, the brand hosted an exclusive party during CES 2017 at Marquee Nightclub’s Boom Box Room with Nick Jonas, Jonathan Tucker and other celebrities at the Marquee Las Vegas in The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Photo credit Global Media Group