C+C Music Factory Lets the Music Take Control for Throwback Thursday at LAX Nightclub

“Everybody dance now!” was the refrain at LAX Nightclub inside Luxor Hotel and Casino Thursday, Jan. 5, when ’90s hit-maker C+C Music Factory took the stage. Lead vocalist Freedom Williams performed songs that electrified dance floors around the world including “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Things That Make You Go Hmmmm…” and “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll).” During his crowd-thumping set, he took time to pay tribute to peers George Michael, Prince and other music legends who passed away in 2016.

Vocal powerhouse Robin S. will headline the nightclub’s acclaimed Throwback series Thursday, Jan. 12. The singer, whose single “Show Me Love” made music history as one of the highest-charting house music hits, also topped the Billboards with “Luv 4 Luv.” To date, several artists have paid tribute to “Show Me Love” including Jason Derulo and Kid Ink, who have sampled the hit.

GRAMMY-nominated Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz will take the stage Thursday, Jan. 19. The Platinum-selling pair skyrocketed to international stardom in 1995 with the release of their debut album, “Operation Stackola” and its lead single “I Got 5 on It.” Made up of rappers Yukmouth and Numskull, Luniz went on to release albums “Lunitik Muzik,” “Silver & Black,” and most recently, “High Timez” in 2015.

LAX Nightclub is open Thursday to Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. For more information, visit Luxor.com or follow LAX Nightclub on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo Credit Powers Imagery