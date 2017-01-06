Sundance Helicopters Offers for the first time 2 for $99 City Lights to Locals

For the first time in 31 years, Sundance Helicopters, Inc., one of the top rated experiential tour companies in Las Vegas, will offer two for $99 on their popular City Lights, Las Vegas Strip helicopter tours to all Las Vegas residents. Through Feb. 28, the “City Lights for Locals” special will let residents experience the lights of the Las Vegas strip and Fremont Street from 800 feet in the air in one of the company’s state-of-the-art helicopters.

“We wanted to share a really great deal this winter to those that call Las Vegas home,” said Jim Greiner, President, Sundance Helicopters, Inc., “There are locals that haven’t experienced our breath-taking City Lights tour and now is their chance to do so.”

The two for $99 helicopter tour is part of the company’s initiative to give back to the community. The special is the perfect way for locals to take all family members on an exciting flight over the Las Vegas Strip. The tour is also great for celebrating proposals, date night, birthdays, anniversaries and all events in between.

To book this deal, locals can go to the Sundance Helicopters website: www.sundancehelicopters.com/locals. Two for $99 City Lights tour guests must show a valid Nevada photo ID when checking in for their tour. Blackout dates may apply.

For more information on Sundance Helicopters, please contact (800) 653-1881 or go to http://www.sundancehelicopters.com/. Follow Sundance Helicopters on Facebook and Instagram, @sundancehelicopters or on Twitter, @sundanceheli.