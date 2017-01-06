Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and More at TAO Thursday

Thursday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz took over the club with blowout performances for the CES opening party. Both rappers took the stage and wowed the crowd with their top hits then partied the night away at their VIP dancefloor tables.

Taking in the performances from separate tables in the nightclub were Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Miami Heat star Chris Bosh.

Downstairs at TAO restaurant, 2 Chainz fueled up for his performance with his entourage, dining on the satay of seabass, orange chicken, lobster pad Thai and more.

Also having dinner was Party Rock artist Redfoo who was joined by friends. The group enjoyed a selection of TAO favorites.

Photo credit: Mike Kirschbaum/Tony Tran Photography