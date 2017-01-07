Baseball Star Bryce Harper Dines at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas

A native of Las Vegas, baseball star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals dined at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas last night. Earlier in the day, Harper was a featured panelist at Under Armour’s booth at CES 2017 to discuss the importance of sleep for athletes. While at La Cave, Harper enjoyed a selection of dishes including the tomato and mozzarella flatbread, grilled shrimp and mini burgers topped with chipotle mayo and mushroom duxelles. Harper opted to sip on water throughout the evening.

The Morton Group, owned by famed restaurateurs Michael and Jenna Morton, introduced La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in 2010 to bring the exploration of wine and flavorful cuisine together in an intimate atmosphere. La Cave has been recognized as “one of the things Vegas needs more of” by Haute Living Magazine and has received the “Wine Spectator Award of Excellence” in 2014 for its extensive wine list. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant serves American cuisine fused with global flavors in small-plate portions created by Morton Group’s corporate executive chef, Billy DeMarco. La Cave is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. La Cave also offers a butler-style brunch served every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information is available on www.LaCaveLV.com, Facebook.com/LaCaveLasVegas, Twitter.com/LaCaveLV, and Instagram @LaCaveLV. For reservations, please call 702.770.7375.