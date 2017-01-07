Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey Open “Reunited” at The Foundry inside SLS Las Vegas

Last night, Jan.6, beloved SNL icons and comedic superstars Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey celebrated the grand opening of their 20-show residency, “Reunited,” at The Foundry inside SLS Las Vegas. The entertaining night was filled with crowd-roaring laughs and impeccable impressions including Dana Carvey’s takes on Paul McCartney, Liam Neeson, Johnny Carson and Christopher Walken, to name a few. Throughout the show, the duo performed individual stand-ups acts and musical numbers together including renditions of “Hey Jude,” “Heaven” and an original composition called “It’s Not Complicated.” Following an audience Q&A session, the night was topped off with a duet of Carvey’s “Choppin’ Broccoli.”

Earlier that evening, Lovitz and Carvey made a special appearance on the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in pop culture and a few of their close friends.Former professional boxer and heavyweight champion Mike Tyson walked the carpet and posed for photos to support the long-time friends. Grammy nominated recording artist Al B. Sure! also stopped by in addition to American rapper and producer Damon Elliot. Also in attendance for the show was lead vocalist of Mötley Crü, Vince Neil.

Following the unforgettable act, Lovitz and Carvey were met on stage by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick who presented the two with a “Key to The Strip” and proclaimed Jan. 6 “Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey Day” to immortalize the momentous occasion. An exclusive after party was held inside a dedicated area at SLS Las Vegas where the headliners mingled with friends and celebrated their hilarious performance.

Photo credits: Ethan Miller, Getty for SLS Las Vegas