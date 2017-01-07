Saturday Night Live Comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che Spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

On Jan. 5, Saturday Night Live comedians and actors, Colin Jost and Michael Che were spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub in MGM Grandalong with a group of six friends. The “Weekend Update” duo arrived to the hotspot and headed straight to Ling Ling Club where they hung out with DJ Clue in the DJ Booth before heading to the main room to visit with resident DJ, Lil Jon, and pose for a few photos. Jost was seen sporting dark pants and a black t-shirt complete with a maroon bomber jacket, while Che opted for light-wash jeans, a black hoodie and New York Yankees hat. The two fully enjoyed their night out at the premier nightclub, as they celebrated in true Vegas fashion.