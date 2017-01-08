Blac Chyna Hosts First Public Appearance Since Baby Dream at 1 OAK Las Vegas

Last night (Saturday, Jan. 7) model and television personality Blac Chyna enjoyed a Vegas night out as she hosted at 1 OAK Nightclub inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

In her first appearance since giving birth to Dream Kardashian, the reality star made her way to the club around 12:30 a.m. Before making her way inside Chyna stopped to pose for photos and talk with reporters. Dazzling in a form-fitting, gold sequin dress complete with her signature long, platinum blond hair, Dream Kardashian’s mom and friends including Paige Morrison, headed inside where they were settled at a VIP table located behind the DJ Booth where DJ Gusto was spinning smash hits for partygoers to dance to.

Soon after her arrival, the model hostess was greeted by a parade of cocktail waitresses carrying giant photo cutouts of her family, including baby Dream and fiancé Rob. As guests cheered her name, Chyna enthusiastically hopped up to take photos in front of the presentation. As the night went on the starlet was on her feet dancing and singing with her friends while waving and blowing kisses to her fans. Adding to the excitement in the room, Chyna jumped on the mic to greet the packed room and then took to the dance floor to take photos with her admirers.

The gorgeous celebrity was seen in high spirits all night as she sipped cocktails, Snapchatted and enjoyed her time with close friends before leaving the Vegas hotspot around 3 a.m.

Photo Credit Denise Truscello of WireImage