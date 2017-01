DJ Ruckus & Shanina Shaik at TAO

Friday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, world renowned DJ Ruckus kicked off his residency with TAO Group Las Vegas as he manned the decks for the party. In the crowd was his fiancé Australian model Shanina Shaik who showed her support for Ruckus from her VIP table. Keeping the party going all night, Ruckus played hit after hit for a packed room.

Photo Credit: Tony Tran