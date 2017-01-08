French Montana, DJ Carnage, Cameron Dallas, Lance Kendricks & Kenny Britt at TAO

Saturday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, French Montana treated club goers to an unrivaled performance. The “All the Way Up” artist took to the stage and wowed the crowd with a set of his most popular hits. For the remainder of the night, French Montana partied at his VIP table where DJ Carnage and internet phenomenon Cameron Dallas joined in on the fun.

Also in the crowd were Los Angeles Rams’ players Lance Kendricks and Kenny Britt who were joined by their wives.

Earlier in the night, French Montana and a group of friends including Cameron Dallas enjoyed dinner at TAO Restaurant. The group sipped on cocktails and dined on the satay of seabass, lobster wontons and more.

Photo Credit: Al Powers