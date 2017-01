Tennessee Titans players spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee Titans players including Brian Orakpo, DaQuan Jones and Avery Williamson popped into Topgolf to hang out and play. The group was there on quite a chilly night and requested copious amounts of hot chocolate!

Then Sunday evening, comedian Jon Lovitz and his son stopped into the golfing-based entertainment venue where they chowed on the signature Rock Shrimp and sipped of Diet Coke with lime.