Baseball Legend, Orel Hershiser, Dines at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas

Baseball legend and former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Orel Hershiser, dined at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Accompanied by his wife, Hershiser sat in the scenic garden lounge where the pair enjoyed a variety of signature menu items created by Chef William DeMarco, including Moroccan chicken skewers, three bean salad, beef filet crostini and bacon and egg fettuccine. The couple also enjoyed a bottle of Dalmau wine with dinner, before departing for the evening.

The Morton Group, owned by famed restaurateurs Michael and Jenna Morton, introduced La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in 2010 to bring the exploration of wine and flavorful cuisine together in an intimate atmosphere. La Cave has been recognized as “one of the things Vegas needs more of” by Haute Living Magazine and has received the “Wine Spectator Award of Excellence” in 2014 for its extensive wine list. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant serves American cuisine fused with global flavors in small-plate portions created by Morton Group’s corporate executive chef, Billy DeMarco. La Cave is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. La Cave also offers a butler-style brunch served every Sundayfrom 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information is available on www.LaCaveLV.com, Facebook.com/LaCaveLasVegas, Twitter.com/LaCaveLV, and Instagram @LaCaveLV. For reservations, please call 702.770.7375.