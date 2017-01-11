Dickinson Wright Elects Attorney Var Lordahl as Member

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced Var Lordahl has been elected as a new member attorney to the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Lordahl focuses his practice in trusts and estates, and taxation. He is a member of the board of directors for the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow. Lordahl received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law, and his Master of Laws in Taxation from the New York University School of Law.

In other news, Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that the firm received a score of 85 on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Dickinson Wright’s score reflects a commitment to LGBT workplace equality, with respect to tangible policies, benefits, and practices.

“We are pleased to have participated in the 2017 Corporate Equality Index for the first time this year, and we are honored to receive a first-time score of 85,” said John Krieger, member at Dickinson Wright’s Las Vegas office. “This recognition reflects our commitment to foster a diverse and inclusive culture for all of our lawyers and employees. At Dickinson Wright, we know that hiring and retaining a diverse workforce represents a commitment to equality as a fundamental component of our corporate values and those of our clients and other key stakeholders.”

The 2017 CEI rated a total of 1,043 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBT community.

For more information on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei