Drivers have fun clocking laps at Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers enjoyed themselves on the track during Day 2 of a Goodyear tire test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray clocked lap after lap at the 1.5-mile speedway on the sunny and windy day as Goodyear techs and the quartet of race teams banked valuable data to use in 2017 and beyond. The drivers enjoyed their time behind the wheel during the two-day test session.

“It’s fun to come out and test, and I like coming to Vegas,” said Kenseth, the Kobalt 400 champion in 2003, 2004 and 2013. “It seems like everything has slowed down (on the track), which makes for better racing. I’ve always liked the race track, have had some good runs here and had some wins here. It’s a fun race track, a fun town and always a good environment, so I enjoy racing here.”

Logano understands the importance of the tire tests and what they can do for the sport. “You’re able to knock the rust off and try to come up with the best tire,” said Logano, the 2014 Kobalt 400 pole winner. “This is Goodyear’s test, and we’re here for Goodyear to make the best tire, not only for us drivers, but for the fans to have the best race to watch. There’s a lot of theories on what makes the best race, and we’re able to go through those and figure out what makes the track wide and let us move around. There are constant conversations about how we can make it better, and this is a great opportunity for us to test a lot of that.”

Elliott got a lot out of the two-day session. “It’s felt really good to get back going again,” said Elliott, the 2016 NASCAR Rookie of the Year. “The time that passes between the last race and the first time you get back in a car seems like a long time. So, it’s good to get back in, get acclimated and try to sharpen up your skills.

“This is a good place to do it, and it’s similar to a lot of tracks we’ll go to this season, so it’s helpful in a lot of ways. Goodyear has been really good with how they’ve approached the test, and of all the tests I’ve done with them, this is as aggressive as I’ve seen them with making changes and trying new things with the tire. I think that’s encouraging, and I hope they can take the data and try to help us provide some better racing down the road.”

A quartet of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and their crews took their first steps toward preparing for the 2017 season at a Goodyear tire test session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

Drivers Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray spent the better part of a cool, crisp and sunny day testing tires at the 1.5-mile superspeedway. McMurray, who will drive the No. 1 McDonald’s Chevrolet SS for Chip Ganassi Racing again this year, was happy to be back behind the wheel after the short offseason break.

“We’ve had a little bit of a break, so it took a little bit to get used to being back in the car,” said McMurray, who is embarking on his 15th year as a pro. “The tire tests are interesting, because you spend more time doing stuff for (Goodyear), and a lot of what we put on, we don’t ever see again. It’s nice to come and do a mile-and-a-half test and test all of the aero stuff, because those tracks are so important to our series.”

The day was not without a surprise or two.

“Today was a little odd, because the track actually got slower the cooler it got, which is way different than normal,” McMurray said. “The pace was a little bit slower than what we ran last year, and I expect it’s going to be quite a bit slower when we get back here. With less down force, you don’t get as much grip and the car slides around a little bit more, but the mid-corner speeds the last two years have been so high that it’s made it almost impossible to pass.

“So, the fact that you’re having to slow down now will make for better racing.”

Alan Gustafson, crew chief for Elliott’s No. 24 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy SS for Hendrick Motorsports, felt his team made progress on Day 1.

“It was nice to get back on the track and run here with the new rules package,” said Gustafson, who has 20 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories as a crew chief. “We learned some characteristics of the car and what we need to improve on. Goodyear brought a lot of options, and there was a large swing (of types), much more than a typical tire test. The tires were radically different, and it was fun and interesting.

“All in all, we got a lot of work done today, for sure. Getting (Goodyear) its information is Priority 1, and we did a good job doing that and learned a few things ourselves.”

