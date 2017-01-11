Gardner Company Hires Legal Counsel for Nevada Office

Gardner Company selected Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll LLP to provide legal counsel to the company, which has recently expanded into the Las Vegas market.

The Salt Lake City-based real estate developer opened an office in southern Nevada in September 2016 when they were selected as the master developer for the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. The company has been a vital part of building community in both Utah and Idaho.

“The Gardner Company is a top tier developer in the region and a great addition to the Las Vegas community,” said Stephen Rice of Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll LLP. “We are proud that they have selected us to provide legal counsel in southern Nevada and we look forward to working with them at the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, and many other projects in the future.”

Dan Stewart, vice president of development for Gardner’s Southern Nevada office said, “We are fortunate to have the expertise of Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll on our team and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”