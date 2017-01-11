John Krieger Elected to Board of American Civil Liberties Union

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that John L. Krieger, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has been elected to the board of directors for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. His three-year term began Jan. 1.

“The ACLU’s mission is something I’m passionate about,” said Krieger. “The organization’s dedication to protecting the rights and liberties of all Nevadans is exemplary.”

Krieger is an intellectual property litigator at Dickinson Wright. He has extensive experience in intellectual property litigation in both state and federal court; prosecuting and defending clients for claims including trademark infringement, copyright infringement, patent infringement, domain name litigation; as well as trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition. In addition, Krieger advises clients who have a presence on the Internet regarding a variety of issues, including defamation, privacy, and data breaches.

Krieger also serves on the board of directors of Opera Las Vegas and is a Federal Club member of the Human Rights Campaign.