Lee Canyon Hosts Second Annual Chris Ruby Cup Fundraiser Race Benefiting the Nevada Donor Network on Saturday

Skiers and snowboarders of all levels and ages are invited to participate.

Lee Canyon hosts the second annual Chris Ruby Cup on Saturday, Jan. 14. The race benefits the Nevada Donor Network, a local nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating, recovering, and allocating lifesaving organs and healing tissues for transplant for Nevada patients. The fundraiser is in memory of Chris Ruby, a local snowboarder and organ donor who lost his life in 2014. The race, that is open to skiers and snowboarders of all levels, starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m.

Participants can register at the event; registration is $20 and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to Nevada Donor Network. Lee Canyon will cover registration for organ donors as well as entrants who sign up for organ donation with Nevada Donor Network.

First place prize is a 2017-18 All Access Season Pass. Entrants are invited to complete multiple runs; the entrant with the most runs will receive a 2017-18 Battle Born Season Pass. Nevada Donor Network will be onsite collecting additional monetary donations during the event.

“Chris Ruby was a regular at Lee Canyon, he and his family had been skiing at the resort for years,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s Marketing Director. “We will continue to pay tribute to Chris’ memory by raising awareness for an organization that has become close to the hearts of the Ruby family.”

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails that are accessed via three chair lifts and one tubing lift and an additional 250 acres of hike-to terrain. Lee Canyon averages 161 inches of snowfall per year and offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain park, and lodge amenities include dining, a retail shop and a host of summer activities. Follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Lee Canyon’s winter season is expected to run through March, weather permitting. For more information about the resort, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.