SR Construction Completes TruFusion Downtown Summerlin Location

SR Construction announced the completion of construction on TruFusion, a wellness and yoga studio located in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center.

Construction on the 13,000-square-foot space includes group fitness classes for yoga and barre pilates, three unheated studios, two heated rooms, a private training space, and a juice bar and café.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this project,” said Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations at SR. “I am honored to have contributed to this exciting moment for TruFusion, which continues to successfully expand across the valley.”

The Summerlin studio is the third and largest location in the Las Vegas area for TruFusion. The studio offers over 200 classes weekly in specialties such as, yoga, hot pilates and boxing. For more information, visit trufusion.com.