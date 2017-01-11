Sundance Helicopters Celebrates Chinese New Year at the Grand Canyon

Festive Chinese lion dancers and drummers will perform to celebrate the year of the rooster

Sundance Helicopters, Inc., one of the top rated experiential tour companies in Las Vegas, will be the only tour company with festive entertainment to celebrate Chinese New Year at Grand Canyon West. The Year of the Rooster celebrations will begin on Jan. 28 with Chinese lion dancers and drummers performing every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to noon with the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon surrounding the performers.

“Chinese New Year is one of the busiest times of year for us at our Grand Canyon West location as thousands of visitors want to experience one of the seven natural wonders of the world, many for the first time,” said Jim Greiner, President, Sundance Helicopters, Inc. “We wanted to make their visit even more memorable by bringing traditional Chinese celebrations and symbols with the beauty of the Grand Canyon as the backdrop to celebrate Chinese New Year.”

Chinese lanterns, tangerine trees and festive decorations will surround customers during check-in at the Sundance Helicopters Grand Canyon West terminal. Guests will also receive oranges, a symbol of happiness and prosperity in Chinese culture, throughout the weeklong Chinese New Year celebration.

To book tours during Chinese New Year, guests can go to www.sundancehelicopters.com or contact the Sundance Helicopters reservations department at (702) 736-0606.