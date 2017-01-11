Tennessee Titans Test Their Need for Speed at SPEEDVEGAS

On Jan. 6, five members of the NFL Tennessee Titans put the pedal to the metal driving luxury sports cars on the track at SPEEDVEGAS. The players experienced the most thrilling driving experience Las Vegas has to offer, driving multiple laps around the Formula One-inspired track. Williamson and Spence drove the popular Lamborghini Huracán while Walker, Casey and Orakpo took on the Italian Ferrari 458. The fastest man on the track goes to Jurrell Casey reaching a top speed of 153 MPH with a lap time of 70 seconds.

SPEEDVEGAS is the new, award-winning 100-acre motorsports complex. Guests at SPEEDVEGAS experience the world’s most sought-after muscle cars and exotic supercars from Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, Corvette and more. The $30 million SPEEDVEGAS experience features an impressive 1.5 mile (2.4 km) Formula One-inspired racetrack comparable to top circuits in the world and includes 12 sweeping turns, 20-degree banked turns, 60 feet of total elevation change and a half-mile straightaway. In addition, the 20,000-square-foot, 2-story welcome center features indoor and outdoor observation decks, food and beverage selections at a well-appointed café, meetings and event space and much more. SPEEDVEGAS is located at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. S., just minutes south of the world-famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign (Exit 25 on Interstate 15).