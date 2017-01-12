Debbie Hall’s adventure with Smith’s Food & Drug Stores #ClickList in Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores and its online grocery ordering service, #ClickList, is a big help to me keeping my big resolution. It is the second week of January and I am changing my life to include eating healthier and walking. With #ClickList, I can order fresh foods online as well as save time to devote to become more active.

Over 40,000 items are availing using #ClickList ordering from a desktop or mobile device for next-day curbside pick-up. The items are kept separate (perishables, fresh, non-perishables). The most perfect fruits and vegetables are selected. My frozen items remained frozen and my refrigerated items remained cold.

Using #ClickList is so easy. I had created my free online account at smithsfoodanddrug.com/ClickList. I selected my favorite store (with more to be added) and added products to my digital cart. I then selected a pick-up time. Orders placed before midnight is available for next day pick up between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. I received my email with the order number and I was good to go.

Part of the convenience of using #ClickList is comparing products, prices and price per ounce. Did I want Granny Smith apples or Red Delicious? Did you know there are 7,500 known types of apples? Maybe I am not going through the entire list but I have a wide selection to chose from at Smith’s.

When it is time for pick-up, I can drive in my sweats (or PJs) to the clearly marked pick-up area. I notify the #ClickList team of my arrival, pay for my order and have the groceries quickly loaded into my car.

But best of all, I can finally shop in the comfort of my home to reinvent my menus, while watching my favorite shows, (I am currently binge watching “Billions” on Showtime). I can get dressed to walk outside or in the gym and pick up my groceries on the way home. I don’t have to select another day or time to spend time in Smith’s. I can maintain a list of my favorites. This is all part of my reinvention of myself as well as on the path to better health.

#ClickList requires no minimum or maximum orders and online shoppers may purchase most products Smith’s offers, including over-the-counter health and beauty products. Some seasonal items, apparel, hot foods, liquor and pharmacy prescriptions cannot be purchased using #ClickList. At this time, only debit or credit cards are accepted.

As an introductory offer, Smith’s will waive the $4.95 service charge for a customer’s first three orders.

Locations include:

3850 E. Flamingo Road

6130 W. Tropicana Ave.

6855 Aliante Parkway

2255 E. Centennial Parkway

9750 S. Maryland Parkway

To learn more, visit: www.smithsfoodanddrug.com and to open a #ClickList account, visit smithsfoodanddrug.com/ClickList.