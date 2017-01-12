Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity set for Jan. 29 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The seventh annual Laps for Charity fundraising event to benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the 1.5-mile superspeedway at speeds up to 75 miles per hour (behind a pace car), all in an effort to raise money for local children’s charities. Fans are invited to experience the thrill of a lifetime, driving their car, truck or motorcycle on the same track that the superstars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will race on in the Kobalt 400 on March 12.

For the third year in a row, participants will have the opportunity to drive the track under the superspeedway’s lights from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition, local media representatives will have the chance to drive on the superspeedway and interview SCC staff and guests at the annual Laps for Charity Media Day on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The media day begins at noon at the Richard Petty Driving Experience trailer on pit road, and media will be able to get a sneak peek at what Laps for Charity participants will experience four days later.

“This event is one of our most popular fundraisers of the year, and we’re excited to bring it back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” SCC Las Vegas Chapter Director Paulette Anderson said. “It’s a great opportunity for Las Vegas residents and visitors to experience what it’s like to drive on a real NASCAR track, feel the banked turns and cross the finish line. It’s all for a great cause, which is helping children in need in Southern Nevada, so the day is a win-win for everyone.”

Laps for Charity is open to all licensed drivers 18 years of age and older, and the entry fee is $35 per vehicle for three laps (three more laps are only $25) between noon and 5 p.m. Those interested in driving under the lights from 5-7 p.m. can do so for four laps for $45 and may purchase an additional four laps for $30.

All vehicles must be street legal, drivers must have a valid license and proof of insurance and car clubs and company fleets are welcome to participate. All vehicle occupants must be at least 6 years of age.

Participants can have their picture taken in LVMS’s Victory Lane for an additional donation of $10. The event is first-come, first-served, reservations are not available and it will be held rain or shine.

Participants can register for the event online at www.SCCLasVegas.org, and may also pay in person in the LVMS infield on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Laps for Charity is sponsored by Las Vegas Motor Speedway, The CW Las Vegas and News 3, Lotus Broadcasting, Cashman Photo, Levy Restaurants, Coca-Cola, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Big Valley Towing.

Making a difference in a child’s life is the focus of Speedway Children’s Charities. SCC strives to do this in collaboration with the nonprofit organizations it supports nationwide.

Individually, SCC’s local chapters identify the needs of children in their communities and award grants to organizations that address them. Since its inception in 1999, Speedway Children’s Charities has granted nearly $3 million to local children’s causes.

For more information, please call Paulette Anderson at (702) 917-6493 or e-mail at panderson@lvms.com.