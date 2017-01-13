USFantasy Sports’ Divisional Playoff Contests

As football nears the end of the season, USFantasy Sports turns up the excitement with new wagering opportunities for the Divisional Playoffs.

The Divisional Playoffs kick off on Saturday, Jan. 14 and USF has a variety of wagers available including individual and team prop bets. Wagering will allow players unique options such as $2 win (first), place (first or second) and show bets (first, second or third), $1 daily double (pick the winners of two preselected, separate contests) bets, 50 cent trifectas (pick first three finishers in the exact order in a single contest) and $1 pick three bets (pick the winners of three preselected, separate contests). All contests are now open. Here are a few of the opening odds:

Additionally, USF players can bet on the margin of victory between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Continuing from last week, an alternative point spread and total parlay will also be offered as a wager between these teams. Here are a few of the opening odds:

A complete list of all Divisional Playoffs wagers and betting deadlines can be found here.

Indefinitely, USF will offer 50 cent trifecta wagering on all NBA contests. NBA daily contests can be found online here and NHL daily contests can be found online here. All locations where USF is available can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.