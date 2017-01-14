‘Check Point the Movie’ to Premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Monday, Jan. 16

“Check Point” is a homegrown terrorist action film and will premiere at Eclipse Theaters on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The celebrity red carpet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the premiere will start at 8 p.m.

The film stars WWE Superstar and former World Champion Bill Goldberg (Longest yard, Looney Tunes:Back in Action), Kenny Johnson (Sons of Anarchy, Bates Motel, Secrets and Lies) , William Forsythe ( Devil’s Rejects, Raising Arizona),Tyler Mane (X-Men, Halloween), Mindy Robinson (Range 15, VHS 2), Olga Safari and Comedian Ricky Harris (Heat, Poetic Justice, Everybody Hates Chris)

Las Vegas native A.J. Perez (co-writer) is the executive producer and Niko Foster (Justice, Humans Vs Zombies and V-Force) produced on behalf of Chasing Butterflies Pictures. Foster, who also made his acting debut as Deputy Freddy Parks, stated, “This story really hasn’t been portrayed before where we ask the question, ‘What If your best friend wasn’t who you thought he was and you had no-one of authority to look to? What if it really came down to our veterans to stand up for our country and one of them was suffering from serious PTSD, what would it take it to get him to snap back?’ We hope that this film does justice to not only our past and present brave men and women in our armed forces but also our police and firefighters who run towards danger while everyone else is running away.”

The story takes place in Port City, North Carolina. During a routine camp out, a local vagrant discovers plans for an invasion in America. When he tries to notify the local sheriff about his discovery, the sheriff dismisses his claims and has him locked up for loitering. When the sheriff notices odd interactions with other towns folk, he begins to look into the vagrant’s claim of a sleeper cell living amongst the locals within this small town. After evidence of a beheading is exposed, others begin to fear that the insurgents attack on hometown USA. Questions and tempers begin to rise. Why this little beach community with its Norman Rockwell way of life? A town where everyone knows one another … or so they thought. When the truth is blind and justice seems lost, it will take an army of five unlikely heroes banding together to infiltrate the insurgents and foil their invasion plans. War is hell and hell comes home at the Checkpoint.

A fundraising campaign will be conducted there to help raise money for the family of “Check Point” co-star Ricky Harris who died tragically in December 2016. Harris’ numerous credits in television and on film include “Heat,” “Poetic Justice” and “Everyone Hates Chris.”

Eclipse Theaters is located in downtown Las Vegas at 814 South Third St. Eclipse Theaters represents a new perspective in movie-going and made its debut in Downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 30, 2016. The 72,000-square-foot destination features eight movie screens, a full bar and ultra lounge with an outdoor patio. Choose to relax before or after the movie with a craft cocktail in hand or simply experience full-elevated service while watching the movie.