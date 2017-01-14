DJ duo The Chainsmokers spotted eating at Evel Pie

DJ duo The Chainsmokers were spotted eating at Evel Pie.

The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, released their debut EP, Bouquet, in October 2015. Their following single “Roses” reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Don’t Let Me Down” became their first top 5 single. “Closer,” featuring vocals from Halsey, became their first number-one single on the chart.

Evel Pie is the new pizza restaurant that took over the former F. Pigalle and Radio City Pizza space on Fremont East. The pizza joint pays tribute to legendary motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel while serving New York-style pizza by the slice and baked-to-order pies. Traditional toppings, unique flavors such as rattlesnake sausage, craft beers and American beers such as Schlitz and Coors and cocktails are part of the menu.

The setting is a combination of a 1970s pizza shop with modern touches. Inspired by the motto “Live hard, ride fast, eat pizza,” Evel Pie’s design features pinball machines, Evel memorabilia, Schwinn Stingray bicycles and skateboards with a bronze statue of Evel outside for selfies.

Evel Pie is located at 508 Fremont St. For more info, call (702) 982-5055 or visit evelpie.com.