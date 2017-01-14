Get a Haircut now open at The Promenade at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas

California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic rock n’ roll, is now open at The Promenade at Juhl, the 20,000-square-foot ground-level retail component at Juhl, a 344-residence, multi-building community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas. The Promenade at Juhl officially opened in November and is bringing critically needed retail and services to an underserved area of downtown.

Located on the corner of Fourth Street and Bonneville Ave. at 353 East Bonneville Ave. #181, Get a Haircut is open daily: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. This cash-only business offers value-priced services in an upbeat and lively classic rock environment: haircuts including neck shave for $10; shaves for $20; beard trim, neck shave, taper, lineup without hair cut for $7; senior cuts for $7 on Sundays only (must be 65 years of age or older).

“We are delighted to welcome Get a Haircut to Las Vegas and The Promenade at Juhl,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “This is a fun, hip place that has done very well in California, and we expect it to be equally popular here. While downtown Las Vegas has great beauty lounges like Bombshell, Get a Haircut fills a void by bringing a quality and reputable men’s hair salon to the area. Now all the attorneys and other professionals who work in the area have a great place to get their hair cut.”

Get a Haircut joins other retailers already open at The Promenade at Juhl, including:

Greens & Proteins –A modern, family friendly café serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring a menu full of healthy comfort foods, vegan, raw and vegetarian options and a smoothie and fresh juice bar.

Le Pho – The recently opened Vietnamese kitchen at Promenade at Juhl specializes in fast, fresh and simple dishes by owner Chef Khai Vu.

Classic Jewel – The cocktail lounge Classic Jewel serves up drink options that pay homage to Vegas of yesteryear. The bar is owned by a team of friends, three who live at Juhl.

A/V Boutique & Downtown Décor – A/V Boutique specializes in home theater retail and design, catering to young professionals. Downtown Decor is a place to purchase eclectic and esoteric home furnishings and décor. Owners Tammy Gerlach and John Marshall, are Juhl residents.

JAECI – A jewelry store owned and operated by Jenna Consiglio, a lifelong Las Vegan who moved to Juhl three years ago.

Galerie Miscre8 – Tanya Michelle, street artist and owner of Galerie Miscre8 and Lil Art Bodega, the urban gallery and supply store that combines street art with fine art, has made her personal and professional home at Juhl for three years.

Coming soon:

The Corner Market, a community convenience store is planned to open in 2017.

Juhl spans nearly a full city block in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. It encompasses multiple buildings, including a high-rise, mid-rise, brownstones, live/work spaces, retail spaces and a warehouse style loft building. Many of its spaces can be customized via scores of floorplan configurations ranging from 600 to 2,200 square feet. Known for its hallmark floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light, Juhl features private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, optional walls for flexible floor plans, energy efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces. Amenities include an al fresco screening room; two-story fitness facility overlooking the pool and spa; tenth floor wine patio, resort-style pool with dining deck and fire pit; 24-hour security; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking; full service concierge and onsite maintenance services. For information, visit or call the Leasing Center at 353 E. Bonneville Ave., call 702-754-6300 or visit juhllv.com.