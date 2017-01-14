House Diva Robin S. Brings Powerhouse Vocals to LAX Nightclub

Queen of house Robin S. brought her vocal prowess to LAX Nightclub on Jan. 12 as the latest headliner in the venue’s signature Throwback Thursday series. The enthusiastic audience showed the singing sensation love as she performed hits including “Luv 4 Luv,” “It Must Be Love,” and “Shout It Out Loud,” the artist’s collaboration with DJ Escape, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs in 2016.

Robin S. made music history with her hit single “Show Me Love,” which upon its release was one of the highest-charting house music hits to date. Several artists have paid tribute to the anthem including Jason Derulo and Kid Ink, who sampled the song.

GRAMMY-nominated Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz will take the stage Thursday, Jan. 19 . The Platinum-selling pair skyrocketed to international stardom in 1995 with the release of their debut album, “Operation Stackola” and its lead single “I Got 5 on It.” Made up of rappers Yukmouth and Numskull, Luniz went on to release albums “Lunitik Muzik,” “Silver & Black,” and most recently, “High Timez” in 2015.

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery