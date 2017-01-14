Party At The Park with Cirque Du Soleil ‘Toruk–The First Flight’ for the chance to win free tickets on Jan. 17

On the eve of its highly anticipated premiere at T-Mobile Arena, Cirque du Soleil artists from “TORUK–The First Flight” will make a special appearance at this week’s “Party at The Park.” The event will feature a dazzling display of talent and beauty as one of the artists performs a breathtaking aerial act, giving guests a sneak preview of the performance in a visually stunning outdoor soiree.

Taking place exclusively at The Park, Las Vegas’ newest outdoor dining and entertainment district, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the event will also give fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mingle with Cirque du Soleil artists in costume, with an exclusive giveaway for two family four-packs available to those who attend that evening. For the chance to win, guests must submit their name to the ballot box located at the media check-in table near Bliss Dance.

Taking place every Tuesday at The Park, “Party at The Park” is a weekly celebration for tourists and locals from 5 to 9 p.m. Complete with live entertainment and $5 beer, wine and shot specials, the event also includes access to some of the hottest restaurants in town, creating an unforgettable outdoor experience.

“TORUK–The First Flight” will perform at T-Mobile Arena for one week only, Jan. 18 -22, bringing the world of Pandora to life in a visually stunning live setting featuring cutting edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score. Tickets are on sale now starting at $39. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/toruk. Follow on: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Tumblr / Google + #TORUK #Avatar #CirqueduSoleil