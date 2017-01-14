Sammy Hagar Visits Don Felder At The Venetian Las Vegas During ‘Styx And Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane”

Iconic rocker Sammy Hagar stopped by The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13 to jam with one of rock’s most illustrious guitar legends, Don Felder, while filming his hit show “Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar” on AXS TV.

Felder, who is wrapping-up his five-show limited engagement with legendary rock group Styx at The Venetian Theatre, rode shotgun as Hagar cruised into the property on a classic Cadillac. The duo then moved into The Venetian Theatre where they chatted and played a few acoustic tunes including The Eagles’ hit song, “Hotel California,” before Felder’s performance that evening.

The final “Styx and Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane” show takes place at The Venetian Theatre tonight, Saturday, Jan. 14. Tickets are on sale at www.Venetian.com/StyxFelder.